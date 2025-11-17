Historic Verdict: Bangladesh's Political Tumult and Its Aftermath

Bangladesh's former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, has been sentenced to death in absentia following a drawn-out trial. The verdict, delivered by the International Crimes Tribunal, found Hasina guilty of instigating a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising last year.

In response, demonstrations flared both inside and outside the courtroom, reflecting a nation divided. The interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, lauded the ruling as a 'historic verdict' and cautioned citizens against disorder.

Authorities in Bangladesh have requested India to extradite Hasina, who currently resides there. The tense atmosphere escalates ahead of February's elections, with the interim administration underlining its commitment to maintaining public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)