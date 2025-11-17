Left Menu

Historic Verdict: Bangladesh's Political Tumult and Its Aftermath

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal for her role in a violent crackdown on a student uprising. Protests erupted, with security forces on high alert. The verdict comes ahead of crucial elections, potentially stirring further political unrest.

17-11-2025
Bangladesh's former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, has been sentenced to death in absentia following a drawn-out trial. The verdict, delivered by the International Crimes Tribunal, found Hasina guilty of instigating a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising last year.

In response, demonstrations flared both inside and outside the courtroom, reflecting a nation divided. The interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, lauded the ruling as a 'historic verdict' and cautioned citizens against disorder.

Authorities in Bangladesh have requested India to extradite Hasina, who currently resides there. The tense atmosphere escalates ahead of February's elections, with the interim administration underlining its commitment to maintaining public order.

