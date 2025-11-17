NIA Cracks Down on Red Fort Blast Co-conspirators with Second Arrest

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made significant headway in the Red Fort Area car blast case with the arrest of a second close aide of alleged bomber Dr Umar Nabi. Jasir Bilal Wani, hailing from Qazigund in Anantnag, is accused of supplying technical support for modifying drones and attempting rocket construction, aimed at facilitating terror attacks.

Upon presenting the case in a Delhi court, the NIA referred to Wani as an 'active co-conspirator' and sought 10 days of custodial interrogation. Another key suspect, Amir Rashid Ali, had previously been apprehended for allegedly arranging logistical support and a safe house for the bomber.

The investigation, with intervention from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to unearth all involved in the conspiracy. Meanwhile, the attack's death count has risen to 15, prompting increased law enforcement action and comprehensive searches across states.

