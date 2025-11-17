Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Red Fort Blast Co-conspirators with Second Arrest

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended Jasir Bilal Wani, a close associate of bomber Dr Umar Nabi, in connection with the Red Fort Area car blast. The agency accuses Wani of providing technical support for drone modifications and rocket attempts. The attack's death toll has now reached 15.

New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:12 IST
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made significant headway in the Red Fort Area car blast case with the arrest of a second close aide of alleged bomber Dr Umar Nabi. Jasir Bilal Wani, hailing from Qazigund in Anantnag, is accused of supplying technical support for modifying drones and attempting rocket construction, aimed at facilitating terror attacks.

Upon presenting the case in a Delhi court, the NIA referred to Wani as an 'active co-conspirator' and sought 10 days of custodial interrogation. Another key suspect, Amir Rashid Ali, had previously been apprehended for allegedly arranging logistical support and a safe house for the bomber.

The investigation, with intervention from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to unearth all involved in the conspiracy. Meanwhile, the attack's death count has risen to 15, prompting increased law enforcement action and comprehensive searches across states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

