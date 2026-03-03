Delhi Consumer Forum Orders Malaysia Airlines Refund Over Pandemic Disruption

The Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has mandated Malaysia Airlines to refund Rs 65,802 plus interest to a Delhi resident after travel plans were disrupted due to pandemic-related ticket cancellations. The airline faced this directive following a complaint made by Karan Pradeep.

The commission also fined MakeMyTrip for inadequate service and misleading promises. Pradeep had booked tickets for his relatives' trip scheduled for March 2020, which was later canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns. Despite assurances of a full refund, Pradeep alleged that it was never processed.

The complaint, initially challenged by MakeMyTrip on the grounds of non-refundability and limitation period, prevailed upon the commission. The commission ruled that during the pandemic, neither party could inflict financial harm on the innocent consumer. Additional compensation was also awarded for mental distress and harassment endured by the consumer.

(With inputs from agencies.)