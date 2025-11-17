Odisha Kicks Off Pre-Test for 2027 Housing Census
The Directorate of Census Operations in Odisha initiated a pre-test for the 2027 housing census in selected areas. This test, running until November's end, involves data collection by enumerators. It aims to refine methodologies for the upcoming full-scale census, utilizing digital tools and geo-tagging for accuracy.
The Directorate of Census Operations in Odisha has embarked on a pre-test for the 2027 housing census across selected areas, officials have announced. This crucial exercise, active until November 30, is a preliminary step in refining methodologies for the nationwide census, with enumerators gathering essential housing data.
Census Director Nikhil Pavan Kalyan clarified that this is merely a test under the Ministry of Home Affairs' guidance, coordinated with state authorities. Data collection, conducted by primary school teachers, covers house numbers and housing-related information across several revenue villages and municipal wards in Odisha.
The test introduces digital data collection and self-enumeration capabilities, enhancing efficiency. Kalyan highlighted the importance of public cooperation and emphasized that the comprehensive census will commence possibly in 2026, after further notifications.
