Shooting Rampage in Banga: Five Injured in Car Gunfire

In Banga, Punjab, a violent shooting spree left five individuals wounded after three assailants opened fire at their vehicle on Monday, according to local police reports.

Witnesses claim more than 15 bullets were discharged near the Banga bus stand, although authorities noted that ongoing investigations would provide a definitive account of the events.

The victims, identified as Honey, Rimple, Sujal, Mandeep, and Sahil, have been taken to a private hospital in Ludhiana. Police have also identified two suspects, Ajay and Saurabh, who are believed to be involved in this local altercation possibly fueled by existing enmities.