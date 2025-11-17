Shooting Rampage in Banga: Five Injured in Car Gunfire
Five people were injured after a gunfire incident in Banga, Punjab, involving indiscriminate firing from a car. Police identified potential suspects and hint at old enmity as a motive. The victims were hospitalized in Ludhiana, while police continue the investigation to uncover the full details.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:23 IST
- Country:
- India
In Banga, Punjab, a violent shooting spree left five individuals wounded after three assailants opened fire at their vehicle on Monday, according to local police reports.
Witnesses claim more than 15 bullets were discharged near the Banga bus stand, although authorities noted that ongoing investigations would provide a definitive account of the events.
The victims, identified as Honey, Rimple, Sujal, Mandeep, and Sahil, have been taken to a private hospital in Ludhiana. Police have also identified two suspects, Ajay and Saurabh, who are believed to be involved in this local altercation possibly fueled by existing enmities.
- READ MORE ON:
- Banga
- shooting
- Punjab
- bullet injuries
- investigation
- assailants
- enimty
- police
- Ludhiana
- victims
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Georgia: Turkish Plane Crash Investigation Underway
Church Reckoning: Spanish Bishop at Center of Abuse Investigation
Investigation into Fatal Links: Dutch Illegal Pharma Webshop Under Scrutiny
NY Jets Cornerback Kris Boyd Shot in Manhattan: Investigation Underway
Accountability Demanded Amid Nowgam Police Station Blast Investigation