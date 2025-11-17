Controversy Unfolds Over Voter List in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh High Court is scrutinizing a petition filed by a Congress leader regarding alleged discrepancies in the voter list revision process for forthcoming urban elections. The petitioner, Dilip Kaushal, questions the accuracy and transparency of the revision under current by-laws.

Represented by lawyer Jayesh Gurnani, Kaushal accuses the authorities of not publicizing applications for voter changes and appointing unqualified personnel as booth-level officers. Additionally, the petition points to suspicious voter registrations linked to an Indore Municipal Corporation building.

The court has requested brief responses from state authorities, including the State Election Commission, and has set November 26 as the date for the next hearing. The petitioner urges the court to halt the revision program until these matters are resolved.

