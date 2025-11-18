FEMA Leadership Shakeup: David Richardson Departs

In a significant leadership shakeup, David Richardson, the acting chief of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), resigned on Monday after a brief six-month tenure, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This departure adds to a series of leadership changes and policy shifts that have affected the agency responsible for federal disaster response.

David Richardson, who succeeded Cameron Hamilton, had no prior experience in emergency management when he took on his role in May. Despite his inexperience, Richardson voiced his support for President Trump's initiative to shift more disaster recovery responsibilities to states and expressed his determination to drive this mission forward. However, he faced criticism from Congress and FEMA staff regarding his ability to lead effectively.

The controversies intensified following Richardson's delayed response to the July floods in central Texas, which resulted in over 136 fatalities. While he claimed to have delayed his on-ground visit to address bureaucratic hurdles, Richardson was also participating in a private camping trip at the time. The Washington Post was the first to report on his departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)