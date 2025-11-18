Left Menu

Trump Greenlights F-35 Fighter Jet Sale to Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump announced plans to approve the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia ahead of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit. The multibillion-dollar deal signifies a major policy shift, affecting military dynamics in the Middle East. Congressional scrutiny and diplomatic considerations could influence the transaction's outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2025 03:52 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 03:52 IST
Trump Greenlights F-35 Fighter Jet Sale to Saudi Arabia
Donald Trump

In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump confirmed plans on Monday to approve the sale of U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. This announcement comes just a day before Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Washington for a high-profile diplomatic visit. The proposed deal, involving as many as 48 jets, could alter the military balance in the Middle East.

The transaction, reportedly clearing a major Pentagon hurdle earlier this month, aligns with Saudi Arabia's long-standing interest in acquiring Lockheed Martin's state-of-the-art aircraft. As the kingdom seeks to modernize its air force, the potential multibillion-dollar sale underscores the Trump administration's openness to deepening defense ties with Riyadh.

Despite these advancements, the deal faces challenges from Congressional scrutiny amid concerns over human rights issues and the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Moreover, the sale raises questions about maintaining Israel's qualitative military edge, a key element in U.S. foreign policy.

TRENDING

1
World Leaders Agree on Gaza Stabilization Force

World Leaders Agree on Gaza Stabilization Force

 Global
2
UN Endorses Controversial Trump Peace Plan for Gaza

UN Endorses Controversial Trump Peace Plan for Gaza

 Global
3
Hamas Rejects UNSC Resolution on Gaza

Hamas Rejects UNSC Resolution on Gaza

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate: U.S.-South Korea Alliance Fuels North Korean Outcry

Tensions Escalate: U.S.-South Korea Alliance Fuels North Korean Outcry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025