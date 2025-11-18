Trump Greenlights F-35 Fighter Jet Sale to Saudi Arabia

In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump confirmed plans on Monday to approve the sale of U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia. This announcement comes just a day before Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Washington for a high-profile diplomatic visit. The proposed deal, involving as many as 48 jets, could alter the military balance in the Middle East.

The transaction, reportedly clearing a major Pentagon hurdle earlier this month, aligns with Saudi Arabia's long-standing interest in acquiring Lockheed Martin's state-of-the-art aircraft. As the kingdom seeks to modernize its air force, the potential multibillion-dollar sale underscores the Trump administration's openness to deepening defense ties with Riyadh.

Despite these advancements, the deal faces challenges from Congressional scrutiny amid concerns over human rights issues and the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Moreover, the sale raises questions about maintaining Israel's qualitative military edge, a key element in U.S. foreign policy.