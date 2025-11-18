UN Endorses Controversial Trump Peace Plan for Gaza

The United Nations Security Council has approved a resolution, crafted by the U.S., to support President Donald Trump's initiative to resolve the conflict in Gaza. This includes establishing an international stabilization force in the region.

The resolution aims for demilitarization and legitimizes a transitional governance structure. However, it has sparked debate, particularly in Israel, due to potential implications for Palestinian statehood, despite support from the Palestinian Authority.

Russian abstention allowed the resolution's passage, but it faces criticism from Hamas and Israeli factions fearing foreign intervention and opposition to Palestinian statehood ambitions.