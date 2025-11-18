Left Menu

UN Endorses Controversial Trump Peace Plan for Gaza

The UN Security Council adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution endorsing Trump's plan to end the Gaza war, authorizing an international stabilization force. The resolution aims to demilitarize Gaza and legitimize transitional governance. While the Palestinian Authority supports it, it remains controversial in Israel with implications for Palestinian statehood.

Updated: 18-11-2025 03:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council has approved a resolution, crafted by the U.S., to support President Donald Trump's initiative to resolve the conflict in Gaza. This includes establishing an international stabilization force in the region.

The resolution aims for demilitarization and legitimizes a transitional governance structure. However, it has sparked debate, particularly in Israel, due to potential implications for Palestinian statehood, despite support from the Palestinian Authority.

Russian abstention allowed the resolution's passage, but it faces criticism from Hamas and Israeli factions fearing foreign intervention and opposition to Palestinian statehood ambitions.

