Ensures best arrangements for 19th Jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed preparations for the 19th Bharat Scouts and Guides Jamboree to be held here in the state capital from November 23.

He issued special directives to ensure robust security arrangements for the women cadets participating in the Jamboree and emphasised that facilities such as accommodation and food and health services must be of the highest standards.

He also witnessed a special demonstration of sky cycling and zipline adventure, according to an official statement.

The event will be held from November 23 to 29. After a long gap of 61 years, Uttar Pradesh is hosting the event.

As per portal bsgindia.org, the national gathering will host cadets from across the country for activities such as adventure sports, cultural events and skill-building. A major attraction will be the exhibition area showcasing the culture, technology and craftsmanship of Uttar Pradesh.

With over 100 stalls, featuring One District One Product (ODOP) items, robotics and electronics displays and NEDA's solar pavilion, the exhibition will highlight the state's innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. A planetarium, AI zones, and cultural showcases and cuisines from Varanasi, Bundelkhand, and other regions of Uttar Pradesh will further enrich the experience.

Spread across 300 acres, the Jamboree site is being readied to host 32,000 participants and 3,000 staff members. Representatives from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Afghanistan and several Asia-Pacific nations will also participate, enhancing the event's international significance.

For seamless arrangements, the venue will include 16 German hangars, 600 water tanks, 30 RO points, over 2,200 toilets, 100 kitchens, and four central kitchens, serving thousands of people daily.

A conference hall with a capacity of 3,500, a temporary police station, and 11 fire tenders will ensure safety and discipline.

A dedicated mobile tower is also being installed to help cadets stay connected with their families during their stay.

