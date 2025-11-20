Left Menu

Ensures best arrangements for 19th Jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides: UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed preparations for the 19th Bharat Scouts and Guides Jamboree to be held here in the state capital from November 23.He issued special directives to ensure robust security arrangements for the women cadets participating in the Jamboree and emphasised that facilities such as accommodation and food and health services must be of the highest standards.He also witnessed a special demonstration of sky cycling and zipline adventure, according to an official statement.The event will be held from November 23 to 29.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-11-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 20:35 IST
Ensures best arrangements for 19th Jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides: UP CM to officials
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday reviewed preparations for the 19th Bharat Scouts and Guides Jamboree to be held here in the state capital from November 23.

He issued special directives to ensure robust security arrangements for the women cadets participating in the Jamboree and emphasised that facilities such as accommodation and food and health services must be of the highest standards.

He also witnessed a special demonstration of sky cycling and zipline adventure, according to an official statement.

The event will be held from November 23 to 29. After a long gap of 61 years, Uttar Pradesh is hosting the event.

As per portal bsgindia.org, the national gathering will host cadets from across the country for activities such as adventure sports, cultural events and skill-building. A major attraction will be the exhibition area showcasing the culture, technology and craftsmanship of Uttar Pradesh.

With over 100 stalls, featuring One District One Product (ODOP) items, robotics and electronics displays and NEDA's solar pavilion, the exhibition will highlight the state's innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. A planetarium, AI zones, and cultural showcases and cuisines from Varanasi, Bundelkhand, and other regions of Uttar Pradesh will further enrich the experience.

Spread across 300 acres, the Jamboree site is being readied to host 32,000 participants and 3,000 staff members. Representatives from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Afghanistan and several Asia-Pacific nations will also participate, enhancing the event's international significance.

For seamless arrangements, the venue will include 16 German hangars, 600 water tanks, 30 RO points, over 2,200 toilets, 100 kitchens, and four central kitchens, serving thousands of people daily.

A conference hall with a capacity of 3,500, a temporary police station, and 11 fire tenders will ensure safety and discipline.

A dedicated mobile tower is also being installed to help cadets stay connected with their families during their stay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England wins toss and will bat to start Ashes series against Australia

England wins toss and will bat to start Ashes series against Australia

 Australia
2
ED raids in Jharkhand, West Bengal against coal mafia

ED raids in Jharkhand, West Bengal against coal mafia

 India
3
UN remains indispensable; needs to be more representative, responsive: Tharoor

UN remains indispensable; needs to be more representative, responsive: Tharo...

 India
4
Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025