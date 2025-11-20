Una admin toughens stance on law & order; to form 7-8 member QRT to patrol sensitive areas

A day after one person was killed and two others were injured in an exchange of fire between two groups of people in Lalsingi here, Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal on Thursday directed the police administration to maintain strict vigilance on rioters and miscreants on border areas.

He also announced that a Quick Response Team with seven-to-eight members will be formed to effectively monitor the law and order situation in the district. This team will patrol highways and sensitive areas day and night, and take immediate action on suspicious activities.

Lal, who chaired a law and order review meeting with senior police and administration officials on Thursday, reiterated that providing a safe environment to the general public is the top priority for the administration, and anti-social elements violating the law will not be spared under any circumstance.

The deputy commissioner directed the review of all weapon licences issued in the district so far and asked the in-charges of all police stations to submit a report on this in their respective jurisdictions.

He instructed that if individuals who possess weapons licence are found involved in land disputes or other similar cases, their licences should be immediately suspended and the weapons confiscated.

Lal categorically stated that strict punitive action will be taken against those displaying weapons on social media or brandishing them in public.

The police department was directed to conduct intensive checking of all vehicles commuting across border areas and to conduct random raids at various locations. Police should maintain an active presence on the roads and ensure area dominance, the deputy commissioner said.

He also directed that police and excise departments should conduct joint inspection of all premises associated with liquor shops.

Checkpoints should be established on tipper truck routes and surveillance should be strengthened through CCTV cameras, he said.

The deputy commissioner added that a modern CCTV system is being installed in the district at an outlay of Rs 6-8 crore to strengthen the surveillance system.

At the meeting, Superintendent of Police Amit Yadav stressed the need for complete compliance with law and order instructions and stated that violators will not be spared under any circumstances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)