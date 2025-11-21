Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Russian forces captured Ukraine's Kupiansk, top military official tells Putin

"Units of the 'West' grouping have liberated the city of Kupiansk and are continuing to destroy Ukrainian armed forces units surrounded on the left bank of the Oskol River," Gerasimov told Putin. Gerasimov also told Putin that Russian forces had taken control of 70% of Pokrovsk, as well as over 80% of Vovchansk.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 00:34 IST
(Recasts headline and first paragraph, adds quotes) MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) -

The chief of Russia's general staff Valery Gerasimov told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that Russian forces had taken control of the Ukrainian city of Kupiansk. Putin had visited the command post of the Russian forces "West" grouping where he had met with Gerasimov, and top military brass, the Kremlin said earlier.

"Units of the 'West' grouping have liberated the city of Kupiansk and are continuing to destroy Ukrainian armed forces units surrounded on the left bank of the Oskol River," Gerasimov told Putin.

Gerasimov also told Putin that Russian forces had taken control of 70% of Pokrovsk, as well as over 80% of Vovchansk.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

