Trump plan for Ukraine war would cede territory to Russia

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-11-2025 05:50 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 05:50 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump's plan for ending the war in Ukraine would cede territory to Russia and limit the size of Kyiv's military, according to a draft proposal obtained by The Associated Press.

The proposal would also prevent the future expansion of NATO, a significant victory for Moscow, which views the alliance as a potential threat.

In addition, USD 100 billion in frozen Russian assets would be dedicated to rebuilding Ukraine. There would also be a path to reintegrating Russia in the global economy, including the future lifting of sanctions.

The country would also return to what was formerly known as the Group of 8, which includes many of the world's biggest economies.

