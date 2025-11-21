Additional district magistrate to probe stone quarry collapse in UP's Sonbhadra

The Additional District Magistrate (Judicial) has been appointed to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the collapse of a stone quarry in the Billi Markundi area of Sonbhadra district, officials said on Friday.

District Magistrate B N Singh said the inquiry was ordered following the November 15 incident at a mine operated by M/s Krishna Mining Works, where seven labourers were killed. The inquiry should focus on establishing the factual cause of the incident and the report should be submitted within a fortnight, Singh said.

The mining lease had been allotted for 10 years to partners Madhusudan Singh and Dilip Keshari, he added.

Singh said the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Obra had recommended a magisterial probe after assessing the circumstances of the accident. Acting on the SDM's report, ADM (Judicial) Ramesh Chandra has been appointed as the inquiry officer.

