Left Menu

If local civic body can't arrange funds, govt will ensure Shivaji Maharaj museum's facelift: Minister

The government will take the initiative and provide funds for the development and maintenance of the museum, the Minister of Social Justice and Guardian Minister told reporters. If the local municipal corporation lacks the necessary funds, the allocation will be made through the District Planning Committee for the museum, he added.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 21-11-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 16:47 IST
If local civic body can't arrange funds, govt will ensure Shivaji Maharaj museum's facelift: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government will allocate necessary funds for the maintenance of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar if the local civic body is unable to bear the expense, state minister Sanjay Shirsat said on Wednesday.

His assurance comes in response to the dilapidated condition of the museum, which houses approximately 3,000 antiquities spanning a history of nearly 2,000 years, from the Satavahana era to the Maratha dynasty.

The museum's honorary director, Shriprakash Purwar, had earlier informed PTI about the dire need for immediate intervention from the local governing body. He had claimed that multiple antiquities had to be removed from their showcases because the furniture displaying them had been entirely eaten up by termites.

''The state government is taking the matter seriously and will ensure the museum is properly maintained and developed. The government will take the initiative and provide funds for the development and maintenance of the museum,'' the Minister of Social Justice and Guardian Minister told reporters. If the local municipal corporation lacks the necessary funds, the allocation will be made through the District Planning Committee for the museum, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

 India
2
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earning...

 Global
3
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into wate...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025