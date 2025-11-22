Left Menu

Vigilance Bureau Sting: Bribe Scandal Shakes Batala

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau apprehended the Commissioner of Batala Municipal Corporation, Vikramjeet Singh Panthey, for allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe. He demanded a 10% commission from a contractor for payment release. Unaccounted cash of Rs 13.50 lakh was also found. Legal actions are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-11-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 16:47 IST
In a shocking turn of events, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau apprehended Vikramjeet Singh Panthey, Commissioner of the Batala Municipal Corporation, on bribery charges. Panthey was caught red-handed accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe from a local contractor.

The contractor had submitted bills totaling Rs 5,54,395 for municipal road repair and a light and sound show. Allegedly, Panthey demanded a 10% commission to facilitate payment release.

The operation also uncovered an unaccounted cash amount of Rs 13.50 lakh. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, with further legal proceedings underway.

