Vigilance Bureau Sting: Bribe Scandal Shakes Batala
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau apprehended the Commissioner of Batala Municipal Corporation, Vikramjeet Singh Panthey, for allegedly accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe. He demanded a 10% commission from a contractor for payment release. Unaccounted cash of Rs 13.50 lakh was also found. Legal actions are underway.
In a shocking turn of events, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau apprehended Vikramjeet Singh Panthey, Commissioner of the Batala Municipal Corporation, on bribery charges. Panthey was caught red-handed accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe from a local contractor.
The contractor had submitted bills totaling Rs 5,54,395 for municipal road repair and a light and sound show. Allegedly, Panthey demanded a 10% commission to facilitate payment release.
The operation also uncovered an unaccounted cash amount of Rs 13.50 lakh. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, with further legal proceedings underway.
