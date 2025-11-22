Left Menu

Bold Neighbors Foil Fake Gun Heist in Agra

Two men, armed with a fake pistol, attempted a robbery in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday evening. The incident was thwarted by the rapid response of neighbors who apprehended the suspects. The alleged robbers, identified as Aman and Vishal, confessed to the crime, attributing their actions to financial need.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:28 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, police confirmed the arrest of two individuals on Saturday following a botched robbery attempt in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The suspects, using a fake pistol as intimidation, created chaos in their bid for quick cash.

The incident unfolded on Friday evening when Aman and Vishal entered a local residence while occupants were present. They attempted the robbery using the false weapon, leading to an injury when a woman was struck during the chaos. Their plan was swiftly derailed by vigilant neighbors.

Responding to the commotion, local residents intervened, apprehending the suspects and subsequently handing them over to law enforcement. Authorities revealed the duo's confession, stating their motivations were rooted in financial difficulties. Both men now face legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

