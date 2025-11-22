Italy Joins Crucial Ukraine Talks in Geneva

Italy is set to play a significant role in the ongoing Ukraine talks scheduled for Sunday in Geneva, sending an official to join discussions alongside national security advisors from various European countries, the U.S., and Ukraine.

Diplomatic sources have confirmed that Fabrizio Saggio will represent Italy at these crucial discussions. The talks aim to address escalating tensions and explore diplomatic solutions to the Ukraine crisis.

The E3 countries, an informal security coalition comprising France, Britain, and Germany, will also be participating, indicating a united European front on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)