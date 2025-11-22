Italy Joins Crucial Ukraine Talks in Geneva
Italy will participate in Ukraine talks in Geneva, with Fabrizio Saggio representing the nation. The discussions include national security advisors from the E3 countries, the European Union, and U.S. and Ukrainian officials. The E3 refers to the informal alliance between France, Britain, and Germany.
Italy is set to play a significant role in the ongoing Ukraine talks scheduled for Sunday in Geneva, sending an official to join discussions alongside national security advisors from various European countries, the U.S., and Ukraine.
Diplomatic sources have confirmed that Fabrizio Saggio will represent Italy at these crucial discussions. The talks aim to address escalating tensions and explore diplomatic solutions to the Ukraine crisis.
The E3 countries, an informal security coalition comprising France, Britain, and Germany, will also be participating, indicating a united European front on the matter.
