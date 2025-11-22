Justice Sought After Student's Tragic End Linked to Train Assault

In Maharashtra's Thane district, police have filed an abetment case against unidentified individuals following the tragic suicide of 19-year-old student Arnav Khaire. The incident is linked to an alleged assault on a local train, where Khaire was reportedly attacked over not speaking Marathi, authorities stated.

Khaire was found hanged in his Kalyan apartment, leading to his father's complaint sparking an official investigation. State Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured the family that the government is dedicated to ensuring justice, as police teams actively pursue the case to identify the train attackers.

Amidst growing public concern, police called for witnesses of the November 18 train incident to come forward. The probe is a joint effort with Railway police cooperation, while Deputy CM Shinde personally reached out to the bereaved family, reaffirming the state's commitment to accountability and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)