Alarming SIR Workload: Tragic Deaths in West Bengal Raise Questions

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) was found dead in West Bengal's Nadia district, her family alleging it was a suicide resulting from intense work-related stress linked to the Special Summary Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. This has stirred political tensions across the state.

In a striking response, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grave concern over the increasing number of deaths allegedly linked to the SIR workload. She blamed the Election Commission of India (ECI) for these tragic events, demanding an immediate cessation of the SIR process, which she described as 'chaotic and dangerous.'

Meanwhile, the political tug-of-war continues as senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha dismissed the allegations, urging for a CBI investigation into the death to prove the suicide note as fake. The TMC accused the ECI of undue pressure on BLOs, claiming the SIR exercise is rushed and fraught with errors.

