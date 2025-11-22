Fragile Ceasefire Tested: Airstrikes, Accusations Strain Israel-Hamas Truce

In a significant escalation, Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have claimed the lives of at least 20 individuals and injured more than 80, according to local health authorities. The strikes, considered a test to the fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, have increased tensions in the region.

Initial reports indicate that a car in the densely populated Rimal neighborhood was hit, leading to fatalities and injuries as bystanders attempted to extinguish the resulting blaze. Further strikes in Deir Al-Balah city and Nuseirat camp, as well as a house in western Gaza City, marked a continuation of hostilities.

Both Israel and Hamas have exchanged accusations of ceasefire violations, complicating efforts to maintain peace. As Israel contends a breach with a gunman crossing into its territory, Hamas dismisses the claims as unfounded. Amid this dispute, the humanitarian crisis deepens with continuous calls from both sides for international intervention.

