Fragile Ceasefire Tested: Airstrikes, Accusations Strain Israel-Hamas Truce

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza resulted in at least 20 deaths and over 80 injuries, as tensions rise amid ceasefire violations. Accusations between Israel and Hamas over breaches highlight the fragility of the truce. Despite mediators' efforts, the conflict persists, with continued violence causing significant humanitarian issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:09 IST
In a significant escalation, Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have claimed the lives of at least 20 individuals and injured more than 80, according to local health authorities. The strikes, considered a test to the fragile ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, have increased tensions in the region.

Initial reports indicate that a car in the densely populated Rimal neighborhood was hit, leading to fatalities and injuries as bystanders attempted to extinguish the resulting blaze. Further strikes in Deir Al-Balah city and Nuseirat camp, as well as a house in western Gaza City, marked a continuation of hostilities.

Both Israel and Hamas have exchanged accusations of ceasefire violations, complicating efforts to maintain peace. As Israel contends a breach with a gunman crossing into its territory, Hamas dismisses the claims as unfounded. Amid this dispute, the humanitarian crisis deepens with continuous calls from both sides for international intervention.

