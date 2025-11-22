Tensions Ignite Over Chandigarh's Administrative Shift

The recent proposal by the Centre to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 has ignited a political storm, with Punjab's leaders expressing vehement opposition. They argue that this move could potentially wrest control away from the state, disrupting the administrative status quo.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, set to be introduced in the Winter Parliament session, aims to endow Chandigarh with governance regulations similar to other Union territories like Andaman & Nicobar Islands. However, critics claim it undermines Punjab's historical claim to the city.

Political parties, including Congress, SAD, and AAP, have united in protest, underscoring the sensitive political implications. They demand clarity and amendments from the Centre, asserting Chandigarh's intrinsic connection to Punjab, both historically and administratively.

(With inputs from agencies.)