Tensions Ignite Over Chandigarh's Administrative Shift

The Centre's proposal to place Chandigarh under Article 240, allowing direct presidential governance, has sparked strong opposition from Punjab's political leaders. They see this move as an attempt to dilute Punjab's historical claims on Chandigarh, leading to potential political tensions in the region.

The recent proposal by the Centre to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 has ignited a political storm, with Punjab's leaders expressing vehement opposition. They argue that this move could potentially wrest control away from the state, disrupting the administrative status quo.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, set to be introduced in the Winter Parliament session, aims to endow Chandigarh with governance regulations similar to other Union territories like Andaman & Nicobar Islands. However, critics claim it undermines Punjab's historical claim to the city.

Political parties, including Congress, SAD, and AAP, have united in protest, underscoring the sensitive political implications. They demand clarity and amendments from the Centre, asserting Chandigarh's intrinsic connection to Punjab, both historically and administratively.

