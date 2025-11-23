Dramatic Turn in Longstanding Rape Case: Victim's Desperate Plea for Justice
Police arrested Pawan Pal, wanted for rape and assault. The case gained prominence after the 30-year-old victim, frustrated with the lack of action, allegedly consumed poison. She claimed Pal exploited her for years, leveraging private photos. This resulted in heightened focus on the investigation.
A dramatic turn unfolded in a months-long rape investigation as police apprehended the accused, Pawan Pal, following a distressing plea from the victim. Pal was arrested from Amhaida Road, ending his period of evasion.
The 30-year-old victim, frustrated with perceived inaction on her allegations, propelled the case into the spotlight by reportedly consuming poison. Her accusations date back to November 10, involving years of blackmail and harassment by Pal, her former landlord.
Although medical tests could not confirm the ingestion of poison, the police are now under scrutiny to deliver justice swiftly, as the victim made regular visits to the station seeking redress. The case has highlighted ongoing issues in addressing serious allegations promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
