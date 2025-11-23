Western Leaders Rally for Ukraine as Deadline Looms for U.S. Peace Plan

Western leaders convened on the sidelines of the G20 summit to discuss the U.S. peace plan proposed by President Donald Trump as a potential framework to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. With a deadline approaching, the plan needs further adjustments to align with the interests of Ukraine and its allies.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected in Geneva for critical discussions alongside European representatives aiming to modify pivotal points of the 28-point plan. The proposal, which involves significant compromises for Kyiv, has received cautious feedback from U.S. allies, who acknowledge Trump's effort while demanding revisions.

As European leaders emphasize unity and regional security, President Zelenskiy's public call for national cohesion highlights the strategic challenges Ukraine faces. The complexity of the situation underscores the urgency of negotiations as involved parties strive for a resolution that safeguards European stability.

