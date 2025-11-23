Coup Plotting and Ankle Monitors: Bolsonaro's Legal Crisis Deepens
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was detained after tampering with his ankle monitor, posing a flight risk amid his appeal against a coup conviction. His arrest follows U.S. tariff rollbacks and concerns about his supporters undermining house arrest. Legal and political tensions in Brazil intensify as the Supreme Court intervenes.
Brazil's political climate saw new turmoil as former President Jair Bolsonaro found himself in the custody of federal police. The ex-leader was detained for cutting off his ankle monitor, allegedly to dodge house arrest measures put in place following his conviction on coup plotting charges.
This arrest adds to Bolsonaro's ongoing legal complications, despite attempted aid from international allies, including former U.S. President Donald Trump, who had previously rolled back tariffs ostensibly to stall Bolsonaro's prosecution. The decision to detain him came ahead of a gathering planned by his supporters, which posed a potential threat to his monitored confinement.
Justice Alexandre de Moraes, overseeing the case, cited Bolsonaro's past asylum pursuits and potential escape plans as rationale for his detention. Currently, Bolsonaro awaits a Supreme Court panel's review of the case, while his family calls for public support. Bolsonaro's legal battles further strain Brazil's socio-political fabric.
(With inputs from agencies.)
