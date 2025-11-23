Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro have confirmed a tragic milestone as another officer succumbed to injuries sustained during Brazil's deadliest anti-drug operation, raising the death toll among police to five. This figure marks the highest number of police fatalities ever recorded in a single raid within the nation.

The operation, executed on October 28, focused on the Penha and Alemao favela complexes in the city's northern sector. It resulted in a shocking total of 122 deaths. Governor Claudio Castro praised the operation, considering it a triumph against crime. However, the response from human rights groups has been starkly critical.

These groups strongly condemned the actions of the security forces, emphasizing the extreme brutality and unprecedented death toll. The raid specifically targeted members of the Comando Vermelho, a notorious criminal organization with deep roots not only in Rio but across other parts of Brazil as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)