Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation
Rio de Janeiro witnessed its deadliest anti-drug operation, resulting in record police fatalities. Five officers died during the raid targeting Comando Vermelho gang members in the Penha and Alemao favelas. Governor Castro praised the operation's success, but human rights groups criticized the police's excessive brutality and high death toll.
The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro have confirmed a tragic milestone as another officer succumbed to injuries sustained during Brazil's deadliest anti-drug operation, raising the death toll among police to five. This figure marks the highest number of police fatalities ever recorded in a single raid within the nation.
The operation, executed on October 28, focused on the Penha and Alemao favela complexes in the city's northern sector. It resulted in a shocking total of 122 deaths. Governor Claudio Castro praised the operation, considering it a triumph against crime. However, the response from human rights groups has been starkly critical.
These groups strongly condemned the actions of the security forces, emphasizing the extreme brutality and unprecedented death toll. The raid specifically targeted members of the Comando Vermelho, a notorious criminal organization with deep roots not only in Rio but across other parts of Brazil as well.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protest in Brussels: Call for EU Action Against Pakistan's Human Rights Violations
Trump administration reshapes State Department human rights report
Dead body transported in garbage vehicle; Punjab human rights panel seeks detailed report
ANALYSIS-Behind Trump defense of Saudi crown prince, a deeper US shift on human rights
UPDATE 1-New US rules say countries with DEI policies are infringing human rights