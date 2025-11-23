Pune Police Crack Down on Major Illegal Arms Operation
Pune police dismantled an inter-state illegal arms racket operating from Barwani, Madhya Pradesh, apprehending 36 individuals and destroying 50 weapon manufacturing units. The crackdown followed discoveries of pistols in Pune traced back to MP, highlighting a supply chain of illegal weapons.
The Pune police have successfully dismantled a significant inter-state illegal arms racket. Originating from Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh, the operation led to the detention of 36 individuals and the seizure of a considerable arsenal, as revealed by officials.
This impressive effort resulted from a rigorous investigation following the seizure of numerous pistols in Pune over recent weeks. These findings pointed to links within Madhya Pradesh, prompting a swift joint operation with the MP police, leading to the demolition of 50 illegal weapon-manufacturing units.
Joint Police Commissioner Ranjan Kumar Sharma disclosed that the crackdown was planned following inputs from cases in Vimantal and Kalepadal police stations. The operation, involving 105 Pune-based officers, continues to dismantle the extensive supply chain fueling this illicit trade.
