Pune Police Crack Down on Major Illegal Arms Operation

The Pune police have successfully dismantled a significant inter-state illegal arms racket. Originating from Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh, the operation led to the detention of 36 individuals and the seizure of a considerable arsenal, as revealed by officials.

This impressive effort resulted from a rigorous investigation following the seizure of numerous pistols in Pune over recent weeks. These findings pointed to links within Madhya Pradesh, prompting a swift joint operation with the MP police, leading to the demolition of 50 illegal weapon-manufacturing units.

Joint Police Commissioner Ranjan Kumar Sharma disclosed that the crackdown was planned following inputs from cases in Vimantal and Kalepadal police stations. The operation, involving 105 Pune-based officers, continues to dismantle the extensive supply chain fueling this illicit trade.

