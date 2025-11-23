Left Menu

Pune Police Crack Down on Major Illegal Arms Operation

Pune police dismantled an inter-state illegal arms racket operating from Barwani, Madhya Pradesh, apprehending 36 individuals and destroying 50 weapon manufacturing units. The crackdown followed discoveries of pistols in Pune traced back to MP, highlighting a supply chain of illegal weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-11-2025 08:42 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 08:42 IST
Pune Police Crack Down on Major Illegal Arms Operation
  • Country:
  • India

The Pune police have successfully dismantled a significant inter-state illegal arms racket. Originating from Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh, the operation led to the detention of 36 individuals and the seizure of a considerable arsenal, as revealed by officials.

This impressive effort resulted from a rigorous investigation following the seizure of numerous pistols in Pune over recent weeks. These findings pointed to links within Madhya Pradesh, prompting a swift joint operation with the MP police, leading to the demolition of 50 illegal weapon-manufacturing units.

Joint Police Commissioner Ranjan Kumar Sharma disclosed that the crackdown was planned following inputs from cases in Vimantal and Kalepadal police stations. The operation, involving 105 Pune-based officers, continues to dismantle the extensive supply chain fueling this illicit trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Slalom with 103rd World Cup Victory

Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Slalom with 103rd World Cup Victory

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in Manipur: Diverging Views on Northeast Party Future

Political Turmoil in Manipur: Diverging Views on Northeast Party Future

 India
3
Climate Summit's Incomplete Agreement: A Glimpse Into COP30

Climate Summit's Incomplete Agreement: A Glimpse Into COP30

 Global
4
Unearthing the Nellie Massacre: A Glimpse into Assam's Unsettled History

Unearthing the Nellie Massacre: A Glimpse into Assam's Unsettled History

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025