Fake Cop Gang Busted After Abducting BPO Managers for Ransom
Four BPO managers were abducted by a group posing as police officials, demanding ransom. The perpetrators extorted Rs 8.90 lakh and were caught by police. The abduction happened in Kolar, with one suspect being a police constable. An emergency response led to the rescue and arrests.
Bengaluru | Updated: 23-11-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 09:58 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, police have successfully rescued four manager-level employees from a city-based BPO firm, who were reportedly abducted by a gang impersonating police officers.
According to authorities, the gang of eight, including a police constable from Kolar, extorted Rs 8.90 lakh from the operations manager and demanded further ransom.
The swift action by the police, initiated after an emergency call, led to the arrest of the suspects and the seizure of their vehicles. The investigation continues to uncover further details of this audacious crime.
