Justice Surya Kant: Ascension to Chief Justice of India

Justice Surya Kant has officially taken the oath to become the 53rd Chief Justice of India, after making noteworthy contributions to several high-profile cases, including the abrogation of Article 370, which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

Justice Kant, succeeding Justice B R Gavai, will hold the esteemed position until February 9, 2027, when he reaches the retirement age of 65. Hailed from a middle-class family in Hisar, Haryana, he rose from a modest background to become a pivotal figure in the judicial landscape of India.

Throughout his illustrious career, Justice Kant has been pivotal in shaping decisions on key constitutional and national issues, including the controversial sedition law, Assam's citizenship matters, and investigations into governmental security lapses, while advocating for enhanced gender representation in bar associations.

(With inputs from agencies.)