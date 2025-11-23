Left Menu

Justice Surya Kant: Ascension to Chief Justice of India

Justice Surya Kant, renowned for his impactful judgments, assumes the role of India's 53rd Chief Justice. He'll serve until 2027, succeeding Justice B R Gavai. His career highlights include significant rulings on Article 370, electoral reforms, gender justice, and national security issues like the Pegasus spyware case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 11:54 IST
Justice Surya Kant: Ascension to Chief Justice of India
Justice Surya Kant
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Surya Kant has officially taken the oath to become the 53rd Chief Justice of India, after making noteworthy contributions to several high-profile cases, including the abrogation of Article 370, which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

Justice Kant, succeeding Justice B R Gavai, will hold the esteemed position until February 9, 2027, when he reaches the retirement age of 65. Hailed from a middle-class family in Hisar, Haryana, he rose from a modest background to become a pivotal figure in the judicial landscape of India.

Throughout his illustrious career, Justice Kant has been pivotal in shaping decisions on key constitutional and national issues, including the controversial sedition law, Assam's citizenship matters, and investigations into governmental security lapses, while advocating for enhanced gender representation in bar associations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Slalom with 103rd World Cup Victory

Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Slalom with 103rd World Cup Victory

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in Manipur: Diverging Views on Northeast Party Future

Political Turmoil in Manipur: Diverging Views on Northeast Party Future

 India
3
Climate Summit's Incomplete Agreement: A Glimpse Into COP30

Climate Summit's Incomplete Agreement: A Glimpse Into COP30

 Global
4
Unearthing the Nellie Massacre: A Glimpse into Assam's Unsettled History

Unearthing the Nellie Massacre: A Glimpse into Assam's Unsettled History

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025