Seventh Arrest in Multi-Crore Bengaluru Cash Van Heist

Police have arrested a seventh suspect related to the Rs 7.11 crore cash van robbery in Bengaluru, with Rs 6.29 crore recovered so far. Among the arrested are former CMS Info Systems employees and a police constable. Authorities continue efforts to apprehend other suspects and recover the remaining amount.

Updated: 23-11-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 12:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

A seventh suspect has been detained by Bengaluru police in connection with the massive Rs 7.11 crore cash van robbery, authorities reported on Sunday.

The arrest, linked to a prior detainee, occurred late Saturday, following the apprehension of six individuals connected to the November 19 robbery.

Officials confirmed that former CMS Info Systems staff and a police officer were among those arrested, and have recovered Rs 6.29 crore of the stolen sum. Efforts persist to capture more suspects and locate the remaining money.

(With inputs from agencies.)

