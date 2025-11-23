Seventh Arrest in Multi-Crore Bengaluru Cash Van Heist

A seventh suspect has been detained by Bengaluru police in connection with the massive Rs 7.11 crore cash van robbery, authorities reported on Sunday.

The arrest, linked to a prior detainee, occurred late Saturday, following the apprehension of six individuals connected to the November 19 robbery.

Officials confirmed that former CMS Info Systems staff and a police officer were among those arrested, and have recovered Rs 6.29 crore of the stolen sum. Efforts persist to capture more suspects and locate the remaining money.

