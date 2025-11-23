Left Menu

Tragic Turn: Minister's Assistant's Wife Allegedly Takes Own Life

Gauri Palve, wife of Anant Garje, assistant to Maharashtra Minister Munde, allegedly committed suicide due to domestic disputes. Married in February, Palve was a doctor in Mumbai. Her family accuses her husband of harassment, urging police investigation. An accidental death report has been filed, with an ongoing probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 12:38 IST
In a heartbreaking incident, Gauri Palve, the wife of Anant Garje, personal assistant to Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde, allegedly took her life. The incident occurred at her residence in central Mumbai, and police have linked it to a domestic dispute, as confirmed on Sunday.

The tragedy unfolded on Saturday evening in Worli, where Palve was found hanging. Married in February, Palve worked diligently in the dental department of the civic-run KEM Hospital. Her family has raised serious accusations of harassment against her husband, prompting calls for a deep investigation.

Police suspect the suicide resulted from ongoing domestic issues. An accidental death report has been filed, and investigations are currently active to uncover further details surrounding this unfortunate event.

