Kerala Teacher Sentenced to Life for Heinous Crime

A teacher in Kerala, who was also a BJP activist, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a student, following a court verdict. The institution dismissed him, and the case saw multiple investigations before charges were finalized under the POCSO Act.

In a landmark judgment, a teacher in Kerala has been sentenced to life imprisonment following his conviction for raping a student. The Thalassery Fast Track Special Court, presided over by Judge Jalarajani M T, found Padmarajan K guilty under various sections, including the POCSO Act. The accused, who was also known in the community as Pappen Master, received the sentence on November 15.

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced on social media that the school management has dismissed the teacher from service. The General Education Department had instructed the institution to take this step after the court's ruling. Padmarajan, a resident of Kadavathoor, reportedly assaulted the student at the educational institution and his home, according to the prosecution.

The case, which initially faced several investigative challenges, was handed over to the Crime Branch, who revised the charges to include the POCSO Act following directives from the Kerala High Court. The protracted investigation involved five different teams, with the final charge sheet being filed by a team led by Additional Director General of Police E J Jayaraj.

