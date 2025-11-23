Tragic Hit-and-Run: IIM Student's Fate on Nagpur Flyover

Anuj Pathak, a promising student from the Indian Institute of Management in Nagpur, tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run incident over the weekend.

The fatal accident occurred on Saturday night at the Mihan flyover along Wardha Road, when an unidentified vehicle struck Pathak's motorcycle, causing a deadly collision.

Local authorities are actively investigating to identify the vehicle involved in this unfortunate incident, which left the young student's motorcycle severely damaged.

(With inputs from agencies.)