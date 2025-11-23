Left Menu

Tragic Hit-and-Run: IIM Student's Fate on Nagpur Flyover

Anuj Pathak, a student from IIM Nagpur, was killed in a hit-and-run accident on a flyover in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The unidentified vehicle collided with his motorcycle, leading to a fatal crash. Police are investigating the incident to identify the vehicle involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 23-11-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 13:28 IST
Anuj Pathak, a promising student from the Indian Institute of Management in Nagpur, tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run incident over the weekend.

The fatal accident occurred on Saturday night at the Mihan flyover along Wardha Road, when an unidentified vehicle struck Pathak's motorcycle, causing a deadly collision.

Local authorities are actively investigating to identify the vehicle involved in this unfortunate incident, which left the young student's motorcycle severely damaged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

