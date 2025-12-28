Revamping Detective Work: Maharashtra Police's Game-Changing Initiative

The Maharashtra police have transformed their investigative strategies by introducing an initiative mandating weekly visits to police stations by senior officers. By making these visits compulsory, the state police aim to enhance accountability and boost case closure rates.

One of the initiative's remarkable achievements includes the capture of a couple involved in a financial fraud case, thanks to meticulous tracing of their children's school records. This breakthrough underscores the initiative's success in tackling cold cases and reducing case pendency.

The move has generated significant results in regions like Raigad and Solapur, where officers review thousands of case papers. The comprehensive oversight provided by Assistant Commissioners of Police and Deputy Superintendents ensures more professional case handling and an increase in detection rates.