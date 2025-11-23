Congress Alleges BJP's Misuse of Power Amid BLOs' Suicides Over Electoral Roll Revision
The Congress accused the BJP of misusing power, leading to suicides among Booth Level Officers (BLOs) due to excessive workload during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Party leaders likened the situation to demonetisation and the COVID-19 lockdown, calling for urgent action to preserve democracy.
The Congress has strongly criticized the BJP, alleging that the ruling party's actions have led to multiple suicides among Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across the country.
According to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the intense workload during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has pushed these officials to take such desperate steps, reminiscent of the unplanned nature of demonetization and the COVID-19 lockdown.
Kharge, along with other party leaders, urged the public to raise their voices against the misuse of power and its impact on democracy, expressing condolences to the families of the deceased BLOs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
