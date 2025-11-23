Key Supplier Apprehended in Major Delhi Narcotics Bust
Delhi Police have captured Tushar, a major supplier in an interstate drug ring and proclaimed offender, for heroin-related activities exceeding Rs 8 crore. Tushar allegedly admitted his involvement with a well-organized heroin distribution network throughout Delhi-NCR, implicating family members in this illicit trade.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 16:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have arrested Tushar, a major player in an interstate narcotics network, linked to heroin cases valued at over Rs 8 crore.
Declared a proclaimed offender in two separate drug cases, Tushar was apprehended in the Mahaveer Enclave area following a tip-off, according to police sources.
Interrogation revealed his significant role in a well-organized syndicate supplying heroin across Delhi-NCR, including familial involvement in the Dwarka area, as further investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Nab Proclaimed Offender in 2016 Robbery Case
Major Heroin Seizure in Mizoram's Lunglei District
Punjab Police Strike Big in Drug War with Massive Heroin Bust
Major Drug Bust: Meth and Heroin Seized in Mizoram
Assam Rifles Seizes ₹2.5 Crore in Heroin, Supports NEET and JEE Aspirants in Northeast