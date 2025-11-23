Left Menu

Key Supplier Apprehended in Major Delhi Narcotics Bust

Delhi Police have captured Tushar, a major supplier in an interstate drug ring and proclaimed offender, for heroin-related activities exceeding Rs 8 crore. Tushar allegedly admitted his involvement with a well-organized heroin distribution network throughout Delhi-NCR, implicating family members in this illicit trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 16:03 IST
Declared a proclaimed offender in two separate drug cases, Tushar was apprehended in the Mahaveer Enclave area following a tip-off, according to police sources.

Interrogation revealed his significant role in a well-organized syndicate supplying heroin across Delhi-NCR, including familial involvement in the Dwarka area, as further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

