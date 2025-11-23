Key Supplier Apprehended in Major Delhi Narcotics Bust

Delhi Police have arrested Tushar, a major player in an interstate narcotics network, linked to heroin cases valued at over Rs 8 crore.

Declared a proclaimed offender in two separate drug cases, Tushar was apprehended in the Mahaveer Enclave area following a tip-off, according to police sources.

Interrogation revealed his significant role in a well-organized syndicate supplying heroin across Delhi-NCR, including familial involvement in the Dwarka area, as further investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)