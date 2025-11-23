Tragic Discovery: Teen Found Dead in Neighbor's Home
A 14-year-old girl's body was found in her neighbor's home in Jalandhar, Punjab. The neighbor, and father of the victim's friend, has been accused of murder and rape. The police, suspecting strangulation, plan to question the accused post-recovery. A local officer was suspended for negligence.
In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl's body was discovered in the washroom of her neighbor's residence in Jalandhar, Punjab on Saturday. The police identified the house-owner as Harminder Singh, the father of the girl's friend, who is currently hospitalized after being attacked by irate locals.
The victim was reported missing when her family lost contact with her that evening. Law enforcement revealed that the suspect was home alone as his wife and daughter were absent. Despite initially denying the girl's presence, CCTV footage confirmed her entering the premises, though not leaving.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harinder Singh Gill announced that Singh faces charges of murder, rape, and violations of the POCSO Act, with police suspecting strangulation as the cause of death. A local officer, Assistant Sub-Inspector Mangat Ram, has been suspended due to alleged negligence during the investigation.
