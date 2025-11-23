Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Teen Found Dead in Neighbor's Home

A 14-year-old girl's body was found in her neighbor's home in Jalandhar, Punjab. The neighbor, and father of the victim's friend, has been accused of murder and rape. The police, suspecting strangulation, plan to question the accused post-recovery. A local officer was suspended for negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-11-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 17:07 IST
Tragic Discovery: Teen Found Dead in Neighbor's Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl's body was discovered in the washroom of her neighbor's residence in Jalandhar, Punjab on Saturday. The police identified the house-owner as Harminder Singh, the father of the girl's friend, who is currently hospitalized after being attacked by irate locals.

The victim was reported missing when her family lost contact with her that evening. Law enforcement revealed that the suspect was home alone as his wife and daughter were absent. Despite initially denying the girl's presence, CCTV footage confirmed her entering the premises, though not leaving.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harinder Singh Gill announced that Singh faces charges of murder, rape, and violations of the POCSO Act, with police suspecting strangulation as the cause of death. A local officer, Assistant Sub-Inspector Mangat Ram, has been suspended due to alleged negligence during the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

Nepali Political Landscape Shifts as New Parties Emerge

 Nepal
2
Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities

Tensions Surge as Israel Strikes Beirut Amidst Rising Hostilities

 Global
3
The Dilemma of Peace: Ukraine's Struggle in Geneva Talks

The Dilemma of Peace: Ukraine's Struggle in Geneva Talks

 Global
4
Hope Amidst Despair: Escape of 50 Abducted Nigerian Schoolchildren

Hope Amidst Despair: Escape of 50 Abducted Nigerian Schoolchildren

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025