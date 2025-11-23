Left Menu

Negligence Sparks FIRs Against Election Officials in Gautam Buddh Nagar

District Magistrate Medha Roopam of Gautam Buddh Nagar orders FIRs against 60 BLOs and 7 supervisors due to alleged negligence during electoral roll revisions. Complaints, filed under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, emphasize issues across Dadri, Noida, and Jewar constituencies. The revision process began on November 4 and concludes December 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 23-11-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 17:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, District Magistrate Medha Roopam has initiated FIRs against 60 booth-level officers (BLOs) and seven supervisors for alleged negligence during the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, according to officials.

The order, issued on Saturday, resulted in cases under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. The revision, underway since November 4, is a focused effort to update electoral rolls and will continue until December 4. An FIR was filed by Ashutosh Gupta, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for the Dadri Assembly constituency, involving 32 BLOs and one supervisor at the Ecotech-I police station.

In a similar move, Noida's Assembly ERO lodged an FIR at Dadri police station against 11 BLOs and six supervisors for not complying with directives during the SIR process. In Jewar, the Constituency 63 ERO filed cases against 17 BLOs accused of neglecting their duties despite instructions from higher authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

