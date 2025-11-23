Landlords in Hot Water: Police Crack Down on Tenant Verification Lapses

In a recent crackdown on non-compliance, two landlords in Jammu are facing legal actions for allegedly failing to verify tenant details with local authorities. The R S Pura police station identified the breach after receiving reports about these violations.

According to a police spokesperson, the landlords, Mehmood Ahmed and Lekh Raj of Dravtey village, rented out their properties without completing mandatory police verification, flouting guidelines set by Jammu District Magistrate Rakesh Minhas. These mandates require landlords to confirm tenant backgrounds before occupation.

An FIR has been filed under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and investigations are ongoing. Police authorities reiterate strict compliance with tenant verification rules, warning of severe legal penalties for defaulters to maintain community safety and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)