Landlords in Hot Water: Police Crack Down on Tenant Verification Lapses
Two landlords in Jammu have been charged for not verifying tenant details, violating directives from District Magistrate Rakesh Minhas. The police have registered an FIR under Section 223 of the BNS. Authorities emphasize strict adherence to verification rules to ensure community safety.
In a recent crackdown on non-compliance, two landlords in Jammu are facing legal actions for allegedly failing to verify tenant details with local authorities. The R S Pura police station identified the breach after receiving reports about these violations.
According to a police spokesperson, the landlords, Mehmood Ahmed and Lekh Raj of Dravtey village, rented out their properties without completing mandatory police verification, flouting guidelines set by Jammu District Magistrate Rakesh Minhas. These mandates require landlords to confirm tenant backgrounds before occupation.
An FIR has been filed under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and investigations are ongoing. Police authorities reiterate strict compliance with tenant verification rules, warning of severe legal penalties for defaulters to maintain community safety and security.
