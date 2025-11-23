Tribunal Awards Rs 1.1 Crore Compensation in Army Subedar's Accident Case

A motor accident claims tribunal has ruled in favor of the family of Deepak Kumar, a 43-year-old Army subedar who perished in a 2021 road accident, awarding them Rs 1.1 crore in compensation.

The tribunal, led by Presiding Officer Sudeep Raj Saini, determined that Kumar's alcohol consumption did not constitute contributory negligence, as the accident was primarily due to the reckless driving of a truck that collided with his two-wheeler.

Despite Kumar's intoxication and failure to wear a helmet, the tribunal concluded that the truck driver's negligent actions were the root cause of the fatal crash. Consequently, the National Insurance Company Ltd has been directed to compensate the family.