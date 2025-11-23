Left Menu

Tribunal Awards Rs 1.1 Crore Compensation in Army Subedar's Accident Case

A tribunal has awarded Rs 1.1 crore to the family of Army subedar Deepak Kumar, who died in a road accident. Despite his intoxication, the tribunal did not find contributory negligence on his part, attributing the accident to the truck driver's rash driving instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 18:08 IST
Tribunal Awards Rs 1.1 Crore Compensation in Army Subedar's Accident Case
  • Country:
  • India

A motor accident claims tribunal has ruled in favor of the family of Deepak Kumar, a 43-year-old Army subedar who perished in a 2021 road accident, awarding them Rs 1.1 crore in compensation.

The tribunal, led by Presiding Officer Sudeep Raj Saini, determined that Kumar's alcohol consumption did not constitute contributory negligence, as the accident was primarily due to the reckless driving of a truck that collided with his two-wheeler.

Despite Kumar's intoxication and failure to wear a helmet, the tribunal concluded that the truck driver's negligent actions were the root cause of the fatal crash. Consequently, the National Insurance Company Ltd has been directed to compensate the family.

TRENDING

1
Hope Amidst Despair: Escape of 50 Abducted Nigerian Schoolchildren

Hope Amidst Despair: Escape of 50 Abducted Nigerian Schoolchildren

 Nigeria
2
Tech Titans Stand Firm: US Giants Oppose Reliance Jio's Spectrum Demand

Tech Titans Stand Firm: US Giants Oppose Reliance Jio's Spectrum Demand

 India
3
Techie's Costly Ayurvedic Misadventure: Bengaluru Quack Under Investigation

Techie's Costly Ayurvedic Misadventure: Bengaluru Quack Under Investigation

 India
4
Uma Bharti Warns Against Babur Mosque Construction

Uma Bharti Warns Against Babur Mosque Construction

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025