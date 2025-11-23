Tribunal Awards Rs 1.1 Crore Compensation in Army Subedar's Accident Case
A tribunal has awarded Rs 1.1 crore to the family of Army subedar Deepak Kumar, who died in a road accident. Despite his intoxication, the tribunal did not find contributory negligence on his part, attributing the accident to the truck driver's rash driving instead.
- Country:
- India
A motor accident claims tribunal has ruled in favor of the family of Deepak Kumar, a 43-year-old Army subedar who perished in a 2021 road accident, awarding them Rs 1.1 crore in compensation.
The tribunal, led by Presiding Officer Sudeep Raj Saini, determined that Kumar's alcohol consumption did not constitute contributory negligence, as the accident was primarily due to the reckless driving of a truck that collided with his two-wheeler.
Despite Kumar's intoxication and failure to wear a helmet, the tribunal concluded that the truck driver's negligent actions were the root cause of the fatal crash. Consequently, the National Insurance Company Ltd has been directed to compensate the family.
ALSO READ
Negligence Sparks FIRs Against Election Officials in Gautam Buddh Nagar
Negligence in Execution: Electoral Roll Revision Disruptions
Govt school teacher dies in Andhra as metal bucket falls on her, negligence cited
South Korea coast guard probe crew of grounded ferry for negligence
UPDATE 1-South Korea arrests crew members for negligence after ferry runs aground