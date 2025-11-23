Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrike Targets Hezbollah in Beirut
An Israeli airstrike targeted a Hezbollah militant in Beirut's southern suburbs, causing panic among residents. The attack resulted in over two dozen injuries, escalating tensions as Israel continues efforts to prevent Hezbollah's military resurgence. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu affirmed ongoing measures against Hezbollah's threats.
An Israeli airstrike on Sunday targeted a Hezbollah militant in Beirut's southern suburbs, according to the Israeli military.
Residents reported an air raid in the area before a loud explosion ensued, prompting a mass evacuation due to fears of more strikes.
In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel would persist in combating terrorism to thwart Hezbollah's potential threat.
