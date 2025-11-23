West Bengal Governor Pledges a Revitalized, Corruption-Free State

Celebrating three years in office, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Sunday renewed his vows towards championing a development-driven and ethical state.

He emphasized the need for enhanced coordination between the Election Commission and state authorities to address public apprehensions stemming from the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The governor noted the urgency of addressing these fears as reports emerged of large groups gathering at border points attempting to return to Bangladesh amid claims of lacking necessary documentation.

His day featured community-centric events, including yoga and karate sessions for all ages at the Raj Bhavan. Governor Bose reiterated his mission for a peaceful and corruption-free Bengal, highlighting the importance of communication and action in regaining public trust around the SIR process.