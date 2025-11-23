Bolsonaro's Ankle Monitor Drama: Paranoia or Escape Attempt?
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro claimed medicine-induced 'paranoia' led to him violating his electronic ankle monitor. Following his detention, he denied intentions to escape house arrest. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered his custody due to concerns over potential flight risks and supportive gatherings undermining police monitoring.
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attributed his recent violation of an electronic ankle monitor to medicine-induced 'paranoia,' according to court documents seen by Reuters.
Bolsonaro was taken into custody on Saturday after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes deemed him a potential flight risk. The decision came just before a planned vigil by his supporters, which authorities believed could disrupt police monitoring of his house arrest.
In a subsequent hearing, Bolsonaro refuted claims of attempting to escape and explained his actions stemmed from a 'hallucination' about a wire inside his monitor. The judge upheld his custody, citing adherence to legal procedures during the arrest.
