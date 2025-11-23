Bolsonaro's Ankle Monitor Drama: Paranoia or Escape Attempt?

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attributed his recent violation of an electronic ankle monitor to medicine-induced 'paranoia,' according to court documents seen by Reuters.

Bolsonaro was taken into custody on Saturday after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes deemed him a potential flight risk. The decision came just before a planned vigil by his supporters, which authorities believed could disrupt police monitoring of his house arrest.

In a subsequent hearing, Bolsonaro refuted claims of attempting to escape and explained his actions stemmed from a 'hallucination' about a wire inside his monitor. The judge upheld his custody, citing adherence to legal procedures during the arrest.

