Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Ankle Monitor Drama: Paranoia or Escape Attempt?

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro claimed medicine-induced 'paranoia' led to him violating his electronic ankle monitor. Following his detention, he denied intentions to escape house arrest. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered his custody due to concerns over potential flight risks and supportive gatherings undermining police monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 22:22 IST
Bolsonaro's Ankle Monitor Drama: Paranoia or Escape Attempt?
Bolsonaro

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attributed his recent violation of an electronic ankle monitor to medicine-induced 'paranoia,' according to court documents seen by Reuters.

Bolsonaro was taken into custody on Saturday after Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes deemed him a potential flight risk. The decision came just before a planned vigil by his supporters, which authorities believed could disrupt police monitoring of his house arrest.

In a subsequent hearing, Bolsonaro refuted claims of attempting to escape and explained his actions stemmed from a 'hallucination' about a wire inside his monitor. The judge upheld his custody, citing adherence to legal procedures during the arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

Terror Strikes Peshawar: Paramilitary Headquarters Attacked

 Pakistan
2
Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Illegal Human Trafficking Ring to Myanmar

Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Illegal Human Trafficking Ring to Myanmar

 India
3
Snapchat's Age Verification Rollout Amid Australia’s Social Media Ban

Snapchat's Age Verification Rollout Amid Australia’s Social Media Ban

 Global
4
Real Madrid's Apology: Tribute Mix-Up Sparks Outcry

Real Madrid's Apology: Tribute Mix-Up Sparks Outcry

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI disruption anxiety intensifies stress and job insecurity for SMEs

AI-ready governments deliver cleaner, more sustainable economic growth

Advanced AI system accurately forecasts ecological strain over three decades

Misaligned transparency and cognitive overload are major barriers to safe AI trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025