Union Takes Legal Action to Secure CFPB Funding

A federal employees' union has sought a court order to mandate the Trump administration to fund the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The union disputes the claim that the CFPB cannot be funded, challenging the administration's actions to limit the bureau's operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 08:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 08:07 IST
The National Treasury Employees Union has filed a legal challenge against the Trump administration, demanding court intervention to ensure funding for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The union argues that the administration's stance on the CFPB's funding capabilities is legally unsound.

Under Donald Trump's direction, efforts to reduce the CFPB's activities have been underway, with his budget director, Russell Vought, taking a leading role. Despite pending litigation halting many of these actions, Vought has managed to significantly curtail the bureau's operations.

Unlike typical federal agencies funded through congressional appropriations, the CFPB relies on the Federal Reserve for financial support. A recent court filing by the bureau claimed that due to the Fed's reported losses, additional funding could not be requested. However, the employees' union argues this interpretation of the law is incorrect and contrary to judicial rulings.

