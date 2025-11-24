Tragic Hit-and-Run: Young Life Lost, Another Injured in Ballia

In a heartbreaking incident in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, a young life was lost while another hangs in the balance following a hit-and-run accident. The collision occurred late Sunday night when Pawan Paswan, 12, and Chhattu Gupta, 26, both residents of Haldi gram sabha, were returning home from a wedding on a bicycle.

The tragedy unfolded near Sita Kund village under the Haldi police station jurisdiction when an unidentified vehicle struck the duo, leaving Paswan fatally injured. Despite their prompt transport to the district hospital, doctors pronounced young Pawan Paswan dead upon arrival.

Meanwhile, Chhattu Gupta was referred to a medical facility in Varanasi for further advanced treatment as authorities commenced a thorough investigation, sending the boy's body for a postmortem examination to gather further insights into the case.

