Tragic Hit-and-Run: Young Life Lost, Another Injured in Ballia

A tragic accident occurred in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, where a 12-year-old boy was killed, and a 26-year-old man sustained severe injuries after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while riding a bicycle. The victims were returning from a wedding when the incident happened, prompting an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:22 IST
Tragic Hit-and-Run: Young Life Lost, Another Injured in Ballia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heartbreaking incident in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, a young life was lost while another hangs in the balance following a hit-and-run accident. The collision occurred late Sunday night when Pawan Paswan, 12, and Chhattu Gupta, 26, both residents of Haldi gram sabha, were returning home from a wedding on a bicycle.

The tragedy unfolded near Sita Kund village under the Haldi police station jurisdiction when an unidentified vehicle struck the duo, leaving Paswan fatally injured. Despite their prompt transport to the district hospital, doctors pronounced young Pawan Paswan dead upon arrival.

Meanwhile, Chhattu Gupta was referred to a medical facility in Varanasi for further advanced treatment as authorities commenced a thorough investigation, sending the boy's body for a postmortem examination to gather further insights into the case.

