Bizarre Theft: Man Arrested for Robbing Own Home in Jharkhand

A Jharkhand man was taken into custody after admitting to stealing from his own residence, shortly after he filed a complaint about the incident, police reported. The unusual case unfolded in Jamshedpur, where Waqar Ahmed's initial call for justice led authorities back to him as the culprit.

Ahmed approached the Azadnagar police station on Sunday to report the theft, but the tide quickly turned during the investigation. Detective work led officers to suspect Ahmed himself, after which he confessed upon interrogation, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Bachandeo Kujjur.

The startling confession revealed that Ahmed executed the crime while his family was asleep, acting out of financial desperation. Law enforcement officers managed to recover the stolen items, including a gold chain, several earrings, and a ring.

(With inputs from agencies.)