NESTS Launches National GI-Tagged Tribal Art Workshop & Exhibition in Delhi

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has inaugurated a vibrant three-day cultural celebration titled “GI Tagged Tribal Art Workshop & Exhibition – Cultural Extravaganza” in New Delhi. Held from 24–26 November 2025, the initiative brings together 139 talented students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs), along with 34 Art and Music teachers and 10 master artisans, for an immersive engagement with India’s rich, GI-recognised tribal art heritage.

A Grand Inauguration Celebrating Tribal Heritage

The inauguration commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolising knowledge, inspiration and the illumination of traditional wisdom. Shri Vipin Kumar, Joint Commissioner (Admin), NESTS, welcomed the gathering and set the tone for the event with remarks emphasising the importance of cultural preservation through education.

This was followed by a special address by Prof. Anil Kumar, Head of Department, Janapada Sampada, IGNCA, who highlighted the deep civilizational roots of tribal art and its integral place in India’s cultural continuum. Senior officials including Shri Bipin Raturi, Joint Commissioner (Civil), NESTS, and Shri Prashant Meena, Additional Commissioner, NESTS, shared their insights on the transformative potential of art education in tribal development.

The event was formally inaugurated by Shri Ajeet Kumar Srivastava, Commissioner, NESTS, who declared the workshop open. The ceremony concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Dr. Rashmi Chaudhary, Assistant Commissioner (Academic), NESTS.

Cultural Performances Showcasing India’s Diversity

The inaugural session featured a spectacular display of tribal cultural expression. Students from EMRSs across the country presented:

Dhemsa Dance (Odisha)

Jaunsari Dance (Uttarakhand)

Mizo Folk Dance (Mizoram)

Folk Vocal Solo (Dadra & Nagar Haveli)

Patriotic Song (Madhya Pradesh)

These performances celebrated India’s unity in diversity and embodied the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”, demonstrating the artistic excellence and cultural vibrancy of tribal youth.

Immersive Training in GI-Recognised Tribal Art Forms

A key highlight of the event is the hands-on training provided in Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged tribal arts—a crucial step toward preserving endangered traditional practices. Renowned GI expert Ms. Shweta Menon from “Truly Tribal” conducted a live introductory session on the significance of GI tagging and its role in ensuring authenticity, quality, and livelihood protection.

Throughout the workshop, students receive guided mentorship from master artisans in a range of GI-recognised art forms, including:

Gond, Warli, Madhubani, Pithora

Cheriyal Scroll Painting, Rogan Art, Kalamkari

Pichwai, Aipan, Rangwali Pichora

Kangra, Basholi, Mysore miniature painting

Bastar Dhokra, Kachchhi embroidery

This practical exposure helps students develop technical skills, cultural understanding, and artistic confidence.

Aligned With the Prime Minister’s Vision for Cultural-Skill Integration

The initiative is deeply aligned with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of integrating skill development, vocational training and cultural heritage into the mainstream education system. By teaching tribal students their own traditional art forms, NESTS is cultivating a generation of young tribal artists, entrepreneurs, and cultural ambassadors who can contribute to India’s creative economy while preserving their heritage.

EMRS: Empowering Tribal Youth Through Education and Culture

Eklavya Model Residential Schools continue to play a transformative role in shaping the aspirations of tribal students. By blending academic education with exposure to indigenous art traditions, EMRSs foster:

A strong sense of identity and belonging

Cultural pride and community connection

Holistic personality development

Opportunities for creative entrepreneurship

The initiative contributes to countering historical social isolation and opens doors to new educational and economic prospects for tribal youth.

Public Engagement and Exhibition

The event features a student art exhibition-cum-sale, showcasing artworks created during the workshop. Visitors can interact with artisans, observe live demonstrations, and purchase authentic pieces of tribal art.

The GI-Tagged Tribal Art Exhibition is open to the public from 24–26 November 2025, daily between 9:30 AM and 4:00 PM, inviting art lovers, students, researchers and cultural enthusiasts to witness the richness of India’s tribal artistic legacy.

A Celebration of Heritage, Skill and Identity

The “GI Tagged Tribal Art Workshop & Exhibition” stands as a powerful platform for celebrating India’s tribal cultural heritage while nurturing young artists equipped for modern opportunities. By integrating education, heritage, skills and entrepreneurship, NESTS continues to strengthen the foundation of a culturally confident and empowered tribal youth community.