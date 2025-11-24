Left Menu

Supreme Court Raises Alarm on Criminalizing Failed Relationships

The Supreme Court criticized the misuse of criminal justice by treating failed relationships as criminal acts, like rape. It emphasized that rape charges should be reserved for genuine cases of sexual violence. The Court quashed an FIR, highlighting the consensual nature of the relationship in question.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:21 IST
The Supreme Court has expressed concern over the trend of labeling failed relationships as criminal acts such as rape. It described this misuse of the criminal justice system as troubling and deserving of strong condemnation.

In a recent judgment, the court quashed an FIR in a case where the relationship was consensual. The verdict emphasized that mislabeling failed relationships as rape trivializes the gravity of the crime and inflicts undue harm on the accused.

A bench led by Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan called for caution in cases where allegations stem from sour relationships. They highlighted the need for credible evidence in pursuing rape charges to protect genuine victims and avoid legal misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

