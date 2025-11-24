PDUNASS Launches Orientation for New APFCs, Emphasising Leadership & Service

The Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Academy of Social Security (PDUNASS) has inaugurated a three-week Orientation Programme for newly promoted Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners (APFCs) of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), marking an important step in strengthening leadership capacity and service delivery within one of India’s most critical social security institutions.

The programme was formally inaugurated by Shri Kumar Rohit, Director, PDUNASS, who interacted extensively with the participants during the opening session, encouraging open dialogue, curiosity, and a mindset geared toward continuous learning.

A Transformative Learning Journey Begins

Addressing the APFCs, Shri Rohit urged the officers to adopt a “systematic, planned, and methodical approach” to their new responsibilities. He stressed that the transition into higher managerial roles demands clarity of thought, discipline in planning, and a commitment to up-skilling.

When Ms. Pratibha Thukral (APFC, Delhi Central) raised a question on managing stress and responsibilities, the Director underscored the importance of time management, emotional balance, and structured workflows as essential tools for maintaining efficiency and well-being.

Compliance and Service Quality Go Hand-in-Hand

In response to compliance-related observations by Mr. Bigy Varghese (APFC), Shri Rohit highlighted the strong connection between compliance culture and service excellence.

He noted that:

In today’s digital-first environment, information is circulated instantly through platforms like WhatsApp.

Citizens expect quicker responses, accuracy, and transparency from government institutions.

Officers must adapt to this reality by staying responsive, updated, and customer-focused.

He encouraged trainees to cultivate a service-oriented mindset, emphasising teamwork, coordination, and collaboration as the backbone of effective public service.

“Treat these three weeks as an opportunity to return to a student mindset,” he advised, urging even the senior-most officers to embrace learning with humility and openness.

Enthusiastic Cohort With an Average Age of 55

One of the unique strengths of the batch is its diverse experience. Despite the average age of the participants being 55, the group displayed remarkable enthusiasm, curiosity, and openness to new ideas.

Their active interaction with the Director demonstrated a strong inclination toward self-improvement and adapting to modern administrative demands.

Course Structure and Faculty Guidance

The session began with a warm welcome by Shri Rizwan Uddin, RPFC-I & Chief Learning Officer, who encouraged the trainees to participate wholeheartedly in the upcoming interactive and outdoor activities.

This was followed by an outline of the programme by Shri Manish Kumar Naiyyer, RPFC-II, who detailed the academic, experiential, and practical modules that will be covered over the three-week training period.

Senior faculty members and officers including:

Shri Otojit Kshetrimayum (Fellow, VVGNLI)

Shri Ankur Gupta (RPFC-I)

Shri Ram Anand (RPFC-I)

Shri Harish Yadav (RPFC-I)

were also present, underscoring the Academy’s commitment to providing comprehensive mentorship and technical guidance.

Outbound Leadership Training in Uttarakhand

A major highlight of the programme is an outbound training module in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand, scheduled for next week. The carefully designed off-site experience will focus on strengthening:

Leadership and decision-making

Team building and conflict resolution

Time management and prioritisation

Innovation and creative problem-solving

Adaptability in dynamic situations

Volunteerism and social responsibility

Effective communication

These sessions are intended to help APFCs navigate real-world administrative challenges with confidence, agility, and empathy.

Preparing EPFO Officers for Future-Ready Governance

The orientation programme reflects EPFO’s larger vision of equipping its officers with the competencies required for citizen-centric governance, digital transformation, and improved service delivery.

With over seven decades of experience, EPFO remains one of the world’s largest social security organisations, and its officers play a pivotal role in safeguarding the retirement savings, welfare benefits, and financial security of millions of Indian workers.

This training initiative, therefore, strengthens not only individual capacities but also the institution’s long-term effectiveness.

Commitment to Excellence

As the Orientation Programme begins, PDUNASS has reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing capable, motivated, and service-driven leaders within EPFO. The Academy emphasises that learning, adaptability, and a positive mindset remain essential for officers as they shoulder greater responsibilities in shaping India’s social security framework.