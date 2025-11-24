Heightened Security Measures at India-Nepal Border for PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit

The Uttar Pradesh Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have ramped up security measures along the India-Nepal border as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his upcoming visit to Ayodhya. The visit involves hoisting a saffron flag at the Ram temple.

Superintendent of Police Somendra Meena stated that security agencies have been active in verifying identifications of individuals crossing the border to ensure no threat from terrorists. Both the Indo-Nepal Border Police (ITBP) and local intelligence units are on high alert.

A senior SSB official noted increased patrolling in sensitive areas to deter anti-national activities. The Sonauli border remains under close watch, and surveillance has been intensified at public venues such as cinemas, hotels, and transport hubs to mitigate any potential incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)